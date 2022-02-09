Anna Hazare to go on indefinite strike — Here's why

Anna Hazare to go on indefinite strike from February 14 — Here's why

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 12:44 ist
Anna Hazare. Credit: PTI File Photo

Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 against the Maharashtra government over its decision to sell wine at supermarkets and walk-in stores.

More to follow...

Anna Hazare
Maharashtra
India News

