Anna Hazare withdraws agitation against sale of wine in Maharashtra supermarkets

Veteran Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has suspended his indefinite fast agitation against the Maharashtra government’s policy to allow sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery stores.

Hazare (84) was to begin his fast from Monday.

Hazare announced the decision at gram sabha of Ralegan Siddhi, his village in the Ahmednagar district, on Sunday.

“I informed the villagers that the government has decided to put up the cabinet's decision before citizens for their suggestions and objections and only after their approval, a final decision will be taken. Hence, I have decided to suspend the hunger strike,” Hazare said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has come under severe criticism by social activists and groups even as the opposition BJP has lashed out at the dispensation.

When some government officials met him, Hazare told them that there are already liquor shops, beer bars and permit rooms across the state then what was the purpose of introducing the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery stores.

“During a discussion with officials of the Maharashtra government, I had told them that I don't feel like living in the state, following which the government started re-thinking about its decision…wine is against our culture and why do we want to destroy our culture,” he said.

According to the Cabinet decision last month, the government had decided to allow the sale of wine in such shops that are over 1,000 sq ft.

