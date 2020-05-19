Another accident in Maharashtra claims migrants' lives

In yet another accident involving migrants, three persons from Jharkhand and a bus driver were killed in a road accident near the Arvi town in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

The bus of the MSRTC rammed a truck in the wee hours of Tuesday, reports said.

The bus was carrying 30-odd migrant workers from Solapur to the Maharashtra border via Nagpur.

The passengers in the bus were from Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand. This is the third big accident involving migrants in Maharashtra.

On March 28, four migrant workers were killed and three others were injured after they were knocked down by a tempo near Virar.

The group hailed from Gujarat and Rajasthan and wanted to walk through border and reach their home states during the 21-day India lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On May 8, 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Aurangabad district in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

The deceased were part of a group of 20 persons who were heading from Jalna distict to their home in twin districts of Shahdol and Umaria in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.