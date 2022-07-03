Another feat for Shinde-BJP government as Rahul Narwekar elected Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker

Sunday was another win for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction that formed the government with the BJP after its candidate Rahul Narwekar was elected as Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Rahul Narwekar, a first-time BJP MLA from Colaba, defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajan Salvi, who was the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance.

Narwekar got 164 votes against Salvi, who secured 107 votes, during the head court ordered by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Three abstained from voting.

The election was a strange coincidence as Narwekar’s father-in-law Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar is the Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Naik-Nimbalkar’s tenure ends July 8.