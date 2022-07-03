Victory for Shinde-BJP govt as Narwekar elected Speaker

Another feat for Shinde-BJP government as Rahul Narwekar elected Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker

Rahul Narwekar, a first-time BJP MLA from Colaba, defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajan Salvi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2022, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 12:10 ist
Rahul Narwekar. Credit: PTI Photo

Sunday was another win for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction that formed the government with the BJP after its candidate Rahul Narwekar was elected as Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Rahul Narwekar, a first-time BJP MLA from Colaba, defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajan Salvi, who was the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance.

Track updates on Maharashtra here

Narwekar got 164 votes against Salvi, who secured 107 votes, during the head court ordered by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Three abstained from voting.

The election was a strange coincidence as Narwekar’s father-in-law Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar is the Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Naik-Nimbalkar’s tenure ends July 8.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Assembly
Maharashtra Crisis
Maharashtra Political Crisis

What's Brewing

Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India

Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India

DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service

DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

 