Anti-BJP front won't succeed without Congress: Patole

Anti-BJP front won't succeed without Congress, says Nana Patole

Patole said that the time has come to give a befitting challenge to the BJP

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 20 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 19:54 ist
Nana Patole. Credit: PTI file photo

Welcoming the meeting of Telangana chief minister and TRS founder-president K Chandrasekhar Rao with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that a non-BJP front would not succeed without Congress.

According to him, several parties - a reference to TRS, TMC and Shiv Sena - which were former allies of BJP, have gone away from the saffron party.

“The BJP has been doing that with all its former allies…trying to finish them off, and now they have all realised it. Even the people of the country have understood the BJP’s plans,” said Patole, a former MP and ex-Speaker of the Assembly.

Patole said that the time has come to give a befitting challenge to the BJP which the Congress and UPA can do effectively to ensure a much-needed change in the country’s politics.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nana Patole
Maharashtra
BJP
K Chandrasekhar Rao
TRS
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

 