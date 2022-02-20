Anti-BJP front won't succeed without Congress, says Nana Patole

Welcoming the meeting of Telangana chief minister and TRS founder-president K Chandrasekhar Rao with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that a non-BJP front would not succeed without Congress.

According to him, several parties - a reference to TRS, TMC and Shiv Sena - which were former allies of BJP, have gone away from the saffron party.

“The BJP has been doing that with all its former allies…trying to finish them off, and now they have all realised it. Even the people of the country have understood the BJP’s plans,” said Patole, a former MP and ex-Speaker of the Assembly.

Patole said that the time has come to give a befitting challenge to the BJP which the Congress and UPA can do effectively to ensure a much-needed change in the country’s politics.

