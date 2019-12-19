Anti-CAA protests: Goa art fest, exhibits closed

Two exhibits touching upon the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been shut down for public at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa.

While the festival organisers did not comment on the move, a source said that both the illustrations curated by contemporary artist Sudarshan Shetty were barred for viewers on Wednesday when the festival was underway.

The exhibits were a part of an art installation titled 'Look outside the House', curated by Manguluru-based Shetty for the festival which began on Sunday.

One of these illustrations had a visual depiction of Miyah verse, a poem of Assamese genre which reflects anger over discrimination against Assamese Muslims, a source said.

Another exhibit by Shetty, which was closed down for viewing, provided liberty to visitors to draw graffitis of their choice with black ink on blank canvases.

In the last few days, some visitors wrote slogans against CAA and NRC on the canvases, the source added.

Besides, Shetty's another exhibit titled 'Goggles for the Blind', an innovative creation by a north-eastern youth, could not be displayed as the organisers were unable to procure it in time due to the ongoing protests in the north-eastern states.

The illustration used ultrasound and infrared sensors to help visually impaired people to detect obstacles on their path.

A note put up by the organisers at the exhibition gallery said, "Due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the north-east, we could not procure 'Goggles for the Blind' in time for his show."