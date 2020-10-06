Anti Covid-19 campaign: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray undergoes health check-up

Covid-19: Maharashtra CM undergoes health check-up

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 06 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 23:07 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent a health check-up. Credit: Twitter Photo (@OfficeofUT)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family members, including his minister son Aaditya Thackeray, underwent a health check-up on Tuesday as part of the state government's 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign to check the spread of Covid-19 cases.

The check-up was conducted by staff members of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 'Matoshree', the residence of the Thackerays in suburban Bandra.

"Under the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign, @mybmcWard HE conducted a health check-up of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray & his family members," the Chief Minister's office (CMO) tweeted.

The oxygen level and body temperatures of the CM's family members were checked, an official statement said.

"The Chief Minister enquired with the staffers how the campaign is being implemented and also gave instructions," it said.

The drive, launched last month to combat Covid-19, aims to survey all the households across the state.

