Anti-India forces may want to take advantage: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Calling for working in unison to combat COVID-19 pandemic, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday warned people that anti-India forces might want to take advantage of the situation.

"There is no dearth of people who instigate others. It gives birth to anger, and anger gives birth to imprudence.... It gives rise to extremist acts. We know that there are forces which reap benefit out of it and they are making attempts....we must be careful," Bhagwat said in a webcast form the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

The RSS chief also referred to the Palghar mob lynching case, in which two sadhus of Varanasi-based Juna Akhada and a driver were killed.

"There are people making statements on the issue.....leave that aside...do you think that such an incident should take place at all....what do you think the police should ought to have been doing?" he asked.

"Community leaders should tell people not to be angry and get misled.....for vested interests people who say 'Bharat tere tukde honge' are trying to incite people," he said.

"The entire 130 crore population of India are all the children of Bharat Mata and our brothers. This should be kept in mind," he said.

"RSS is active during lockdown, its work has taken shape of relief activities. Serve people without discrimination as all who need help are our own. It is our duty to help in this time of crisis," said Bhagwat.