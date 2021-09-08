Antilia bomb scare case: Motive was to extort money from Ambanis, says NIA in charge sheet

The motive behind planting explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio near the Mumbai residence of India’s top businessman and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was part of a sinister design to extort money from the business family.

On February 24-25, the Scorpio SUV with 20-odd gelatine sticks and a threatening letter was parked outside Shikhar Kunj building on Carmichael Road, near Antilia, the residence of the Ambanis.

The original number plate of the Mahindra Scorpio, bearing MH-02-AY-2815, was replaced with a fake number MH-01-DK-9945, which is actually the number of a Range Rover that was part of the security detail of Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani.

According to the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, the head of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Crime Branch-CID, the fake registration number was deliberately chosen to give a “direct threat” to the Ambani family.

The threat note in the SUV, translated in English, reads -- “Bhabhi and Mukesh Bhaiya, Be alert, this is just a trailer, we have made all arrangements to blow up the whole family. Good Night”.

On February 27, a Telegram channel named ‘Jaish Ul Hind’ claimed responsibility for keeping the explosives-laden near Antilia.

“….it was “just a warning” and a “big picture is yet to come”…Herein demand is made for ransom from Ambani family to avoid dire consequences which clearly depicts the motive of Sachin Vaze for huge monetary gains from the entire conspiracy,” the charge sheet points out.

On the motive, it further states: “Sachin Vaze incarcerated for a long time, wanted to regain his clout as the ace detective/encounter specialist. Hence he conspired with others to place the Scorpio vehicle laden with gelatin sticks and a threat note addressed to the Ambanis in order to put the family into fear of death….”

