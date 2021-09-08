Antilia bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze pressurised Mansukh Hiren to own up to crime, says NIA in charge sheet

Controversial and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze had pressurised Mansukh Hiren to own up to the crime involving the planting of explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio, however, on refusal, the Thane-based businessman was eliminated.

Vaze conspired with his mentor, retired Senior Inspector of Police Pradeep Sharma, an encounter specialist-turned-politician, who played a key role in the murder of Hiren.

Vaze, an assistant police inspector and Hiren, who owned the Classic Car Decor, a car accessories business near Vandana Talkies in Thane, were known to each other and the cop was using the Scorpio that was retained from Dr Sam Newton by the victim.

Hiren went missing on March 4 and his body was found on March 5 at the Reti-bunder in Mumbra-Kalwa area of Thane.

As the February 24-25 conspiracy of planting of 20-odd gelatine sticks in the Scorpio, which was parked outside Shikhar Kunj building on the Carmichael Road, near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, came to the light, Vaze started pressuring Hiren to own up to the crime. As part of the conspiracy, Vaze also forced Hiren to lodge a false FIR on the theft of the SUV at the Vikhroli police station.

The NIA charge sheet against Vaze, elaborates the crime in detail. “…Investigation has further revealed that Mansukh Hiren turned down the proposal of Sachin Vaze to own up the responsibility of the crime. Since Mansukh Hiren was the only person who was fully aware of the vehicle being parked at the Eastern Express Highway on the directions of accused Sachin Vaze and knowing well that the keys were handed over to Sachin Vaze near the General Post Office off the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, it would have been dangerous for him as Mansukh Hiren could have revealed about his involvement in the crime…,” the charge sheet states.

It further states that Vaze was aware that Hiren was a “weak link” in the conspiracy and could spill the beans if easily examined by another investigating officer. “Hence Mansukh Hiren was a potential threat to Vaze and other conspirators. It is established during the investigations that Vaze and accused Pradeep Sharma conspired with others to eliminate Hiren and the task was given to Sharma,” it said.

Investigations also established that Vaze met Sharma on March 3 at the PS Foundation office at Andheri in Mumbai and money was given for the job. “……Pursuant to the conspiracy, accused Pradeep Sharma contacted, accused Santosh Shelar and enquired if he could carry out the murder in lieu of monetary consideration…..accused Santosh Shelar (A-6) accepted the task,” it points out.

Going into the details, it said: “Vaze lured Hiren on the pretext of helping him for safe transportation to avoid him getting arrested and interrogated by law-enforcement agencies. He also told him that police inspector Tawde from Kandivli (actually police inspector Sachin Mane) will call him and make arrangements.”

Hiren fell into the trap and was eliminated by the group engaged by Vaze and Sharma.

