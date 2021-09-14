Antilia bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze procured gelatine sticks, says NIA in charge sheet

Dismissed police officer and encounter specialist Sachin Vaze has procured gelatine sticks that were planted near the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani through “confidential sources”.

Vaze, an assistant police inspector, who was later dismissed, is the accused no.1 (A-1) in the sensational twin cases of planting 20-odd gelatine sticks and a threat note in a Mahindra Scorpio near Antilia along the Carmichael Road, the residence of the Ambani-family, and murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet states: “…It is further established that A-1 procured gelatine (explosive) and placed the explosive (gelatine sticks) in the Scorpio vehicle and also planted a threat note addressed to Mukesh Ambani and family…”

The charge sheet also appends a report of the District Collector and Magistrate of Mumbai City, which states: “...and whereas, it is further revealed that, Sachin Vaze procured gelatine sticks (explosive substance) through confidential sources.”

The gelatine sticks were originally manufactured at Solar Industries India Ltd in Nagpur, according to the report and charge sheet.

The Gamdevi police station, which has seized the Scorpio, sent the gelatine sticks to the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, for analysis. The forensic report stated: “Ammonium and Nitrate radicals along with petroleum hydrocarbon wax, constituent of explosive mixture were detected in exhibits.”

The NIA, which is investigating the twin cases, is trying to find out the chain of people responsible for helping Vaze in procuring the gelatine sticks.

