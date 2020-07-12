Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece test Covid-19 positive

Anupam Kher's mother, brother test Covid-19 positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Mumbai,
  • Jul 12 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 11:20 ist
Anupam Kher. Credits: File Photo

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law tested positive for coronavirus, on Sunday.

The 65-year-old actor tweeted, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!

