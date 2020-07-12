Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece test Covid-19 positive

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law tested positive for coronavirus, on Sunday.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The 65-year-old actor tweeted, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

More details awaited