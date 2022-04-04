Anything is possible in Goa: Congress working president on possibility of toppling BJP govt

Is the newly rejigged Congress party up to something in Goa?

Newly appointed Congress working president Yuri Alemao on Monday did not rule out the possibility of the party coming to power, saying "everything is possible" in Goa.

"In Goa, everything is possible. Things have happened in the past, you are well aware of that... We are definitely sure that things will happen," Alemao told reporters at the state legislative Assembly complex.

Just days ago, Congress MLA Michael Lobo, who the party has tipped for the role of Opposition leader, had said that the party could be back in power in "10 to 15 months".

“All options are open as far as the government formation is concerned, we are 15 (Opposition MLAs), it all depends on the situation at that particular time. If at all, somebody wants to come to this side and become the chief minister…because right now I am not in the race as we don’t have the mandate of the people. So, whoever wants to come they are welcome,” Lobo had told reporters on April 2.

The Congress was convincingly defeated by the BJP in the February 14 polls, with the BJP winning 20 seats in the 40-member state legislative assembly. The party now has the support of five non-BJP MLAs, even as the Congress could manage to win only 11 seats. Following the loss, the state Congress president resigned from the post and was replaced by Amit Patkar. Former chief minister Digambar Kamat was replaced by Lobo as the party's Leader of the Opposition candidate.

Alemao however said that the drop in Congress seats was on account of a split in Opposition votes, claiming that the Opposition vote share accounted for nearly 66 per cent of the popular vote.

"66 per cent of the people voted against the government. We will definitely see in this space how to work. There was a definite split. Numbers are with them based on the split," Alemao said.

"We need to chalk out the strategy about where we failed and how we can improve. Focus will be on the membership drive and how to unify the opposition," Alemao also said.

