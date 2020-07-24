ARC opens outdoor horse riding facilities, aims to host tournaments

The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), a civilian horse riding club in Mumbai announces the opening of its riding facilities. The club has made arrangements for outdoor riding while the clubhouse and stables are still under lockdown since March 19. This was done, keeping in mind lost practice time and the need for competitive equestrian athletes and horses to resume practice for upcoming tournaments.

With this step, the club aims to host competitive equestrian tournaments soon upon government permits. In wake of Covid-19, the club has maintained all government-regulated standard operating procedures while resuming the outdoor riding facilities.

Riders may now avail the facilities directly at the riding arenas at the racecourse to ensure minimal contact. The members are not permitted to visit the clubhouse or the stables. At the riding arena, a special record is created to register all riders' entries; provision of sanitization and thermal screening; wearing of masks and maintaining a 6 feet distance while riding.

Given the long break, the club faced a lot of challenges to open the outdoor riding facilities, especially in the monsoon. It was necessary to address the safety concerns of riders and trainers as well. ARC issued a circular to members stating safety norms and ensuring all members strictly abide by the same.

Polo, show jumping and dressage athletes have resumed practice and professional training for upcoming tournaments. These athletes will be seen reconnecting with their horses; following a planned diet and exercise regime, for themselves and the horses and gradually looking at working extra training hours to bridge the gap and make up for the lost time.

In a press statement, Shyam Mehta, president, ARC, and polo player, said: “Considering the current situation and the weather it has been an effort to reopen our outdoor riding facilities but we did so keeping in mind the health and the lost training time of our members and the horses. I am hopeful that the club will be able to host competitive equestrian tournaments once the government permits.”