Archdiocese of Bombay, Christian bodies condemn St Michael Church vandalisation

The Archdiocese of Bombay and several Christian bodies have condemned the act of vandalisation of graves and crosses at St. Michael's Church in Mumbai.

“It is regrettable and painful that the graves of Catholics were vandalised at the Church of St Michael, Mahim. The sentiments of the community are deeply hurt as this act not only involves the destruction of religious objects, but also disrespect the dead. The police are investigating the incident and we remain hopeful that the perpetrator of this vicious crime will be brought to task,” the Archdiocese of Bombay said in a press statement.

"While the Church appreciates the support and assistance of various groups, we strictly do not wish to give this act a communal overtone. We trust the investigation of the police and are assured that those involved will be shortly arrested,” the office of Archdiocese of Bombay said.

“We were shocked to learn about the mindless destruction and desecration of the graveyard. We urge the police to ensure that those responsible be arrested, investigated and proceeded for prosecution,” said Dolphy D’Souza, President, Bombay Catholic Sabha.