Christian bodies condemn Mahim church vandalisation

Archdiocese of Bombay, Christian bodies condemn St Michael Church vandalisation

'We trust the investigation of the police and are assured that those involved will be shortly arrested,' the office of Archdiocese of Bombay said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 08 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 11:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 The Archdiocese of Bombay and several Christian bodies have condemned the act of vandalisation of graves and crosses at St. Michael's Church in Mumbai.

“It is regrettable and painful that the graves of Catholics were vandalised at the Church of St Michael, Mahim. The sentiments of the community are deeply hurt as this act not only involves the destruction of religious objects, but also disrespect the dead. The police are investigating the incident and we remain hopeful that the perpetrator of this vicious crime will be brought to task,” the Archdiocese of Bombay said in a press statement. 

"While the Church appreciates the support and assistance of various groups, we strictly do not wish to give this act a communal overtone.  We trust the investigation of the police and are assured that those involved will be shortly arrested,” the office of Archdiocese of Bombay said.

“We were shocked to learn about the mindless destruction and desecration of the graveyard. We urge the police to ensure that those responsible be arrested, investigated  and proceeded for prosecution,”  said Dolphy D’Souza, President, Bombay Catholic Sabha.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
communalism

What's Brewing

A battle of equals?

A battle of equals?

A burst of creative energy

A burst of creative energy

A fine-tuning of innovation

A fine-tuning of innovation

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

 