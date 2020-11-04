Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide case

In a surprising turn of events, the Mumbai Police has arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case.

A posse of policemen and plainclothesmen swooped at Arnab’s Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and detained him. He is being taken in a police vehicle to Raigad, according to his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami.

According to her, Arnab was assaulted by the police team. "He was assaulted and not even allowed to take water and medicines," she alleged.

As he was being taken in a police vehicle, he said, “They have assaulted me… My son was also assaulted. They did not allow me to meet my father-in-law and mother-in-law.”

The police team was led by Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is currently attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch-CID.

According to Vaze, Arnab has been arrested by the Alibaug police in a 2018 suicide case. “He has been arrested in connection with the suicide by a son and a mother, registered in 2018,” he said.

On being asked that the case was closed and a formal closure report was also filed, he said, “The same court and the same police have reopened the case.”

It may be recalled, an interior designer Anvay Naik (53) had committed suicide in May 2018. The body of Naik’s mother, Kumud, who was in her seventies, was found near him.

In May this year, Anvay’s wife Akshata Naik said that her husband and her mother-in-law had allegedly committed suicide in their farmhouse in Alibaug in May 2018 and in his suicide note, Anvay had blamed Arnab Goswami and two others, Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda, for not paying his dues, collectively worth more than Rs 5 crore.

In 2018, the Alibaug police had filed a case of abetment to suicide but in 2019 the case was closed by the Raigad Police.

After Akshata’s statement and her daughter Adnya’s plea, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had assured a fresh investigation by State-CID into the case.