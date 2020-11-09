Arnab Goswami case: Maharashtra Governor speaks to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, conveying concerns over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami.
The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him.
The Governor had earlier expressed his concern to Deshmukh over the manner in which Arnab Goswami was arrested.
