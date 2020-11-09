Arnab Goswami case: Maharashtra Guv speaks to Deshmukh

Arnab Goswami case: Maharashtra Governor speaks to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2020, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 14:38 ist
(L-R) Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Arnab Goswami, Anil Deshmukh. Credit: PTI/ DH Photo

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, conveying concerns over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami.

The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him.

The Governor had earlier expressed his concern to Deshmukh over the manner in which Arnab Goswami was arrested.

Maharashtra
Arnab Goswami
Anil Deshmukh
Bhagat Singh Koshyari

