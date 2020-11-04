Arnab Goswami given privileged treatment; We also want justice: Naik family

Hours after the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, the Naik family said they want justice and the case should be taken to a logical conclusion.

Anvay Naik’s wife Akshata and daughter Adnya said that they are under pressure for a long time and feel threatened.

In the past, they had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice. “We have been under constant pressures. We were continuously threatened. Unknown persons used to come and sit at our home. We have been shadowed by strange persons,” said Akshata and Adnya even as they welcomed the Maharashtra government’s move to arrest Goswami in the May 2018 suicide case.

Adnya said that the investigations were suppressed at the behest of Goswami. “Goswami and the other two accused (Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda) are responsible for the suicide of my father and grandmother. Yet, Goswami was given privileged treatment by recording his statement on a police computer instead of going to the Raigad Police,” Adnya said.

They said that the Raigad Police’s then Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar kept assuring them that “we shall be called to the court”.

“We had no knowledge that the case was hastily ‘closed’ on the same day as the police filed the closure report,” he said.

“We wanted justice. The previous (BJP-led government) was responsible for the case.Those who are seeking justice for the family of Sushant Singh Rajput must also seek justice for the Naik family.

"We are hopeful of getting justice now, even if any other agency like CBI takes it over. Goswami is a very influential person. We appeal to all not to politicise the issue," the mother-daughter duo urged.