Arnab Goswami named in charge sheet of TRP scam case

Arnab Goswami named in supplementary charge sheet of TRP scam case

The investigations were launched during the tenure of former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 22 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 15:45 ist
Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. Credit: PTI File Photo

Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic News Network, has been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police in connection with the sensational TRP rigging scandal.

Goswami was added as accused in the TRP scam and a first information report (FIR) was lodged last year.

The investigations were launched during the tenure of former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is now the Commandant General of Home Guards. 

Read more: Mumbai court dismisses cop's defamation plea against Arnab on SSR case

The investigations were spearheaded by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is the main accused in twin cases of gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio near the home of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the killing of SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

Vaze, who was arrested by the NIA, has been dismissed by the Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale.

In the first charge sheet, the police have booked among others the ex-CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council Partho Dasgupta and Republic TV CEO Vikash Khanchandani. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arnab Goswami
TRP Scam
Mumbai police
charge sheet

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 