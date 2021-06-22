Arnab Goswami named in supplementary charge sheet of TRP scam case

Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic News Network, has been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police in connection with the sensational TRP rigging scandal.

Goswami was added as accused in the TRP scam and a first information report (FIR) was lodged last year.

The investigations were launched during the tenure of former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is now the Commandant General of Home Guards.

The investigations were spearheaded by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is the main accused in twin cases of gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio near the home of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the killing of SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

Vaze, who was arrested by the NIA, has been dismissed by the Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale.

In the first charge sheet, the police have booked among others the ex-CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council Partho Dasgupta and Republic TV CEO Vikash Khanchandani.