Arnab Goswami paid Partho Dasgupta Rs 40 lakh for TRP manipulation: Charge sheet

After a series of WhatsApp messages between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta was exposed, including some with bearing on national security, a startling disclosure has now come to light -- an exchange of money between the two was also involved.

Dasgupta was the chief executive officer of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from June, 2013-November, 2019, while Goswami is the editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network.

Dasgupta, who was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit of CID, Mumbai Police, has, in a statement, revealed that he received a total of Rs 40 lakh and $12,000 from Goswami over three years for manipulating TRPs.

Read | Arnab chats: Republic Media Network hits back at Congress, accuses it of peddling 'falsehoods'

The statement is part of the supplementary charge sheet that the Mumbai Police has filed vis-a-vis the TRP scam.

It may be mentioned that in the remand application too, the CIU has indicated that the TRPs were manipulated by way of a criminal conspiracy.

The Mumbai Police, when contacted, refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Goswami was driving an agenda to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on the basis of false TRP ratings.

“He had a clear agenda to manipulate the minds of viewers against the MVA leaders and the government,” he said.

Tapase added: “It is distressing to note that Arnab Goswami who portrayed himself as an anchor to stand by the truth and to expose irregularities in the government has himself used unfair and manipulative ways and means to further his business interests thereby earning huge profits through coercive means. The media is considered as the fourth estate of democracy and is looked upon by the citizens as torchbearers of truth. Such attempts of manipulation have left the Indian viewers aghast.”

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, who had tweeted about the Arnab-Partho WhatsApp chats, said: “The Don is missing! "Arnab Goswami paid me $12,000 and Rs 40 lakh to fix ratings: Partho Dasgupta. A 3,600-page supplementary chargesheet, filed by Mumbai Police includes a BARC forensic audit report, WhatsApp chats and statements of 59 persons".