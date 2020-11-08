Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja central prison

Republic Media Network’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been shifted from Alibaug to Taloja central prison in Raigad district.

The BJP’s Maharashtra unit has protested against the move of the police and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

On 4 November, Goswami (47), a popular TV anchor-editor, was arrested in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

A Magistrate’s court remanded him to judicial custody till 18 November – even as it rejected the demand of police custody for the journalist.

While in judicial custody, he was lodged at a makeshift quarantine centre in Alibaug town.

“My life is under threat….they did not allow me to speak to my lawyers….my life is in danger…I was assaulted in jail by the jailer…,” he said as he was taken in a jail van.

“With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life and atrocities faced in custody, law and order officers, the state and national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband,” said Goswami’s wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, who is the senior executive editor of Republic Media Network.

“He was dragged and lugged by the Maharashtra Police in a blacked-out police van to Taloja Jail this morning,” she said.

State BJP vice president Dr Kirit Somaiya rushed to the Taloja jail and also spoke to the officer.

“The jailer assured me of no harassment of Goswami in jail and proper medical treatment, if required, will be provided,” Somaiya said.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane said if anything happens to Arnab, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would be fully responsible.