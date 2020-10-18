Arrested man escapes from Covid-19 isolation ward in Rajasthan

A 32-year-old man remanded to judicial custody in an Arms Act case fled from the Covid-19 isolation ward of the district hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi, police said on Sunday.

Lakhan Bawari, a resident of Lakheri area of the district, escaped on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Bawari was arrested under the Arms Act on Thursday and produced before the court the next day. The court sent him to judicial custody, said SHO, Karwar police station, Bannalal.

Before being sent to jail, his sample was taken for a Covid-19 test and he was admitted to the inmate isolation ward of the district government hospital as his report was awaited, the SHO said.

Circle Inspector, Bundi city, Lokender Paliwal said the accused probably escaped through a window in the ward. Guards were deployed at the gate of the ward and there were eight-nine inmates inside.

A case has been lodged against Bawari and efforts are being made to trace him, he said.