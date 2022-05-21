Artist booked for dancing in Pune's Lal Mahal

A video clip of a female artist performing a Lavani dance in the historically-important Lal Mahal in Pune has gone viral on social media platforms and sparked a public outrage forcing the police to register a case.

The Lal Mahal is associated with the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.

Many social organisations like the Sambhaji Brigade and political outfits including the NCP, condemned the dance video.

The dancer, Vaishnavi Patil, has tendered an apology, however, it has failed to impress the agitators.

A case against Patil and three others was registered at Faraskhana police station on Friday night based on a complaint lodged by the security guard of the complex.

Vaishnavi Patil performed the Lavani dance at the Lal Mahal on Monday and people accompanying her shot a video of the act, which they later posted on social media. In fact, the security guard, who was on duty there at that time, asked them not to perform dance and shoot on the premises of the monument.

The case against them was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions).

The Lal Mahal was established in 1630 AD by ShahajiRaje Bhosale for his wife Jijabai and son Shivaji.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stayed here for several years until he captured his first fort. The original Lal Mahal fell into ruins and the current Lal Mahal is a reconstruction of the original and located in the centre of the Pune city.

Historically, the Lal Mahal is famous for an encounter between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shaista Khan where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cut off the latter's fingers when he was trying to escape from the window of the Lal Mahal.

The Lal Mahal is located near the Shaniwarwada Fort.

“The place has a very important history. It is a matter of pride for Maharashtra and admirers of Shivaji Maharaj. Those who are involved in the Lavani act need to be booked,” said Chhatrapati UdayanRaje Bhosale, the 13th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.