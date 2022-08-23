Kejriwal says BJP will remove Gujarat chief; BJP denies

Arvind Kejriwal claims Gujarat BJP chief will be replaced; BJP asks him to stop daydreaming

Kejriwal's comments came days after two Gujarat cabinet ministers were stripped of their portfolios

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 23 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 17:52 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed the ruling BJP in Gujarat is so scared of his Aam Aadmi Party that the saffron outfit has decided to remove its state president C R Patil.

In a sharp retort, Gujarat BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave asked Kejriwal to stop daydreaming and focus on himself instead of thinking about Paatil. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Kejriwal is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

Also Read | Why was Delhi's new liquor excise policy reversed, asks BJP

On the second day of his visit, Kejriwal tweeted, "BJP in Gujarat is afraid of AAP. According to sources, BJP has decided to remove C R Patil as its state unit president. Is BJP this much scared of AAP?" However, BJP leader Dave in a statement said it seems Kejriwal has developed a "hobby of daydreaming". "Instead of thinking about CR Paatil, you should focus on yourself," Dave said.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel also hit out at Kejriwal and tweeted, "Revdilal ji, politics and public service can not be done as per sources. Instead of BJP, you should worry about yourself and your liquor minister (Sisodia)." Kejriwal's comments came days after two Gujarat cabinet ministers - Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi - were stripped of their revenue and road and building portfolios.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal has been visiting Gujarat frequently and giving various "guarantees" as part of his party's poll campaign ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year.

After guarantees like free electricity, freedom from "raid raaj" for businessmen, Rs 3000 per month unemployment allowance, 10 lakh government jobs and Rs 1,000 per month to women above the age of 18, Kejriwal had on Monday promised free and quality healthcare to all, like his government has ensured to the people of Delhi. The AAP leader has visited the state five times in August so far. He started the month by campaigning at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and Rajkot. During his next visit, he interacted with the trader community in Jamnagar and tribals at Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district. He later held a town hall meet in Ahmedabad, and then at Bhuj in Kutch during two separate visits.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Gujarat
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

 