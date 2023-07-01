Arvind Kejriwal condoles death of passengers in bus accident in Maharashtra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana.

"The bus accident happened in Buldhana, Maharashtra is tragic. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident, we are with them at this time of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

At least 25 passengers were charred to death after a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early Saturday morning.

महाराष्ट्र के बुलढाणा में हुआ ये बस हादसा बेहद दुखद है। इस भीषण हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ हैं, इस दुख की घड़ी में हम सब उनके साथ हैं। हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। https://t.co/rtlx4r43E5 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 1, 2023

The private bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into the divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja and caught fire, police said.