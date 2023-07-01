Arvind Kejriwal condoles death of passengers in bus accident in Maharashtra

Arvind Kejriwal condoles deaths in Maharashtra bus fire

At least 25 passengers were charred to death after a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early Saturday.

  • Jul 01 2023, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 13:19 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana.

"The bus accident happened in Buldhana, Maharashtra is tragic. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident, we are with them at this time of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

At least 25 passengers were charred to death after a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early Saturday morning.

The private bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into the divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja and caught fire, police said.

