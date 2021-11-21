Aryan case: After Bombay HC order, Bollywood speaks out

A day after the Bombay High Court’s detailed bail order of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan came out in public domain, Bollywood is speaking out on how the film industry is being victimised.

The Court had ruled that there is no evidence of a conspiracy link between Aryan Khan, social media influencer Arbaaz Merchant and actor-model Munmum Dhamecha.

Senior Congress leader and veteran actor Raj Babbar said: “The Bombay High Court says no evidence (in the Aryan Khan-Cordelia cruise case. In a flash I revisit those visuals and stories played to defame cinema people. Not just the cruise case but also those about so many actors and actresses. Careers destroyed…pain across faces, the silence of SRK. People understand.”

Former lawmaker, journalist, writer and producer Pritish Nandy, posted a news item and said: “A comparison between what the Sessions Court said on the Aryan Khan matter and what the High Court has now said. Thank God for our higher courts”.

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said: “In the aftermath of Aryan Khan’s innocence , it will be a joke on democracy if investigative agencies are not made accountable for misusing their powers ..If this can happen to SRK’s son God knows what’s happening to lesser people ?”

Posting newspaper clippings, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said: “Headlines in all newspapers today. Now can the news channels also amplify Aryan Khan’s innocence the way they did the false and baseless allegations.”

Case exaggerated, says Mahesh Jethmalani

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, who had represented several film stars in the past, tweeted: “Crystal clear from the Bombay High Courts verdict that the case against Aryan Khan and others was grossly exaggerated. The young man has needlessly spent 25 days instead of one day at worst. The overkill only enhances suspicions of attempted extortion from the accused.”

