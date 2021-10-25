Aryan Khan case: NCB witness Gosavi likely to surrender in Lucknow

Heavy security has been deployed at Madison Police Station in Lucknow as the main witness in the Aryan Khan case -- Kiran Gosavi -- is likely to surrender here.

Gosavi, an "independent witness" of the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case who is absconding, on Monday had refuted the extortion claims made by his aide.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, also an independent witness in the drugs bust which took place earlier this month, had said he will surrender shortly before the Lucknow police.

He had on Sunday claimed in an affidavit and in subsequent interactions with reporters in Mumbai that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and some other people linked to the case to let off Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in the case. Sail, who has been provided police protection by the Maharashtra government after he claimed threat to his life, said he was the bodyguard of Gosavi.

