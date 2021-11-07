Aryan Khan misses NCB SIT summons due to fever

Aryan Khan misses NCB SIT summons due to fever

Khan, a key figure involved in the drugs-on-cruise case, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT)

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 07 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 19:20 ist
Aryan Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, missed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons for questioning on Sunday owing to fever, news agency ANI quoted as NCB official as saying.

Khan, a key figure involved in the drugs-on-cruise case, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT)  of the NCB for questioning

More to follow...

Aryan Khan
NCB
SIT
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Drugs on cruise

