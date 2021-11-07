Aryan Khan misses NCB SIT summons due to fever

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, missed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons for questioning on Sunday owing to fever, news agency ANI quoted as NCB official as saying.

Khan, a key figure involved in the drugs-on-cruise case, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB for questioning

Aryan Khan was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case today. However, due to a slight fever, he will not be coming, NCB Official said — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos: