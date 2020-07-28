As cases mount, Pune to get three massive hospitals

With Covid-19 positive cases and fatalities rising in Pune, the Maharashtra government has decided to open three massive hospitals in the city.

The total cases in Pune city and district combined now stands over 78,000 and deaths around 1,850.

At a review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the Guardian Minister of Pune district, asked the authorities to set up three jumbo hospitals on the lines of the ones in Mumbai. Pune's divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar made a detailed presentation to Pawar.

"We need to break the chain. Considering the scenario we have to take rapid steps. We need to have more Covid facilities...patients should get the beds," said Pawar who is also the Finance and Planning Minister.

An 800-bed facility is coming up at the Balewadi Sports Complex that is being constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The other places that are being considered are Baburao Sanas Sports Ground, College of Engineering and Sangvi.

According to officials, each facility will have 800 beds, of which 600 will have oxygen facilities and 200 ICU beds.

Saurabh Rao, the officer on special duty in divisional commissioner's office, said that while scouting for locations several factors are being taken into account like power and water supply, connectivity and gradient level.

Officials said that there are a total of 24,194 beds that are available without oxygen. Nearly 3,500 beds have oxygen facilities and/or ventilators.

By the end of the month, the projection is nearly 27,000 new cases and it may go up in the first fortnight of August. In view of this, the bed strength is being ramped up.

The first Covid-19 positive case in Maharashtra was reported on 9 March in Pune, when a couple with travel history to Dubai had tested positive.

The Pune district, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) which form the Pune metropolitan region (PMR) is a Covid-19 hotspot like Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).