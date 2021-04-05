As Covid cases surge, Mumbaikars asked to WFH

As Covid-19 cases surge, Mumbai shuts malls, asks people to work from home

Maharashtra will impose a complete lockdown over weekends and anyone breaking the rules will be fined Rs 500

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Apr 05 2021, 05:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 08:08 ist
Crowded market place at Kopar Khairane amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

By Dhwani Pandya

Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home through April as India’s financial hub emerges once again as the epicenter of a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Banks, stock exchanges, medical and insurance services will be allowed some staffing concessions, according to a government notification Sunday. All non-essential services including malls, places of worship, and beauty salons will shut operations from 8 pm on Monday.

Maharashtra records over 57,000 Covid-19 cases in fresh spike

“There is an alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said in a statement earlier Sunday. Maharashtra  — which contributes about 15 per cent of India’s national output — accounted for 57 per cent of new infections over the past 14 days and 47 per cent of deaths during the period.

 

India is heading toward 1 lakh daily cases, which would be a record. The resurgence follows an unexplained lull in recent months, which allowed businesses to re-open and fostered optimism in policymakers about a recovery in growth. Asia’s third-largest economy had slumped into a historic recession last year after PM Modi announced a sudden, vast, and strict lockdown.

Maharashtra will impose a complete lockdown over weekends. Anyone breaking the rules will be fined Rs 500.

Amid second Covid-19 wave, hospital beds increased in Mumbai

Delivery staff, transport workers and other personnel must be vaccinated as early as possible under government rules, and those not yet eligible must have a test certificate to show they aren’t infected. The negative RT-PCR statement will be valid for 15 days.

India recorded 93,249 new infections on Sunday, the highest daily tally since September 19. Mumbai reported a record 11,163 cases for the day.

About 7.5 crore citizens have been vaccinated so far in the country of 130 crore people.

