As Covid cases dip, Goa schools to resume offline classes from Feb 21

  • Feb 17 2022, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 21:53 ist
After more than a year of closure, Goa schools will begin offline classes for Std 1 to XII from February 21, according to a directive by the state Education department.

The decision to re-open physical classes in schools comes in wake of a sharp drop in new Covid cases in the coastal state.

"As Covid-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from Std 1 to Std XII from February 21 by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines enclosed," says an order issued by Director of the state Education Department Bhushan Sawaikar.

On Thursday, Goa reported only 118 new Covid cases, even as the overall tally of active cases has dropped down to 1608.

