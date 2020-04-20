As Goa declared COVID-free; health experts urge more testing

Goa on Sunday emerged as a coronavirus-free state, after its seventh and last active coronavirus patient tested negative. The Opposition, as well as medical experts, have now called for broad-basing of the sample-testing apparatus, in order to actually rule out the spread of the dreaded virus.

As of now, Goa has tested 826 samples (780 reports received) out of which seven people, six of them with a history of recent foreign travel, tested positive.

On Monday, even as Lav Aggarwal joint secretary, Union Health Ministry formally declared Goa as "COVID-free", former president of the Goa chapter of the Indian Medical Association Dr Shekhar Salkar insisted that high-risk groups such as frontline medical professionals, policemen, media persons, grocery store owners, etc, should be tested at random to really gauge the extent of the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"The extent of spread can be gauged by the testing of professional groups who are on the frontline. They represent a high-risk group. If say a sample of 1,000 people from these groups tests negative, then we would have a better idea, about how well we have managed to control the spread," Salkar told Deccan Herald.

The Opposition has already urged the government against rushing to declare the state 'COVID-free', demanding that the state government conduct extensive testing before coming to the conclusion or at least adopt a scientific method to confidently say that Goa is free from COVID-19.

"Testing is the only effective way to determine whether Goa is really in a safe zone. We urge the government to take steps to expedite community testing and build up facilities to quarantine likely suspects who may emerge from community testing," state Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Monday.

"I believe the government can only declare Goa COVID-19 free, when they have done enough testing as per the scientific standards mandated and acceptable to experts," another opposition MLA Vijai Sardesai said.

Incidentally, two persons admitted to a state health ministry-run quarantine facility near Panaji with COVID-19 like symptoms have died, but health authorities have clarified that deaths were caused due to other health complications and both had tested negative for COVID-19.

While Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Vishwajit Rane have praised frontline workers in the COVID-19 hospital and official quarantine facilities for bringing the coronavirus numbers in Goa to zero, both have advocated a cautious approach for the coming days. The Health Minister has also hinted at increasing the scope of testing.

"While we currently do not have any active cases in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of the lockdown, maintain social distancing, increase the scope of testing and adhere to norms and guidelines issued by the central and state governments," Rane said.

Goa's status as a COVID-free state in the near future is also likely to be tested by two factors; the arrival of more than 8,000 sailors who are currently stranded in different ports across the world, as well as a recent spike in cases in Karnataka's Belgavi district, which is the nearest wholesale market for vegetables, fruits, food grains, milk, etc for Goan traders.