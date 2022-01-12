As it turns 20, Sharad Pawar's NCP faces biggest challenge in Maharashtra

As it turns 20, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founded by veteran politician Sharad Pawar, faces its biggest challenge since its inception.

The reports of a possible merger with the Congress - to enable the latter to claim the post of leader of opposition in Lok Sabha - came ahead of the anniversary, but Pawar himself has ruled it out saying it was a rumour and mere speculation.

The rumour mongering started after Pawar met Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the drubbing in Parliamentary elections.

For the founder-president, the biggest challenge is to fare better in the September-October Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NCP could get only four seats each time.

With the combination of prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah - and the state leadership of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the ensuing polls are going to to be tough for NCP and its alliance partner Congress.

The NCP came into existence on 10 June 1999 - after Pawar, former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar were expelled by the Congress for raising the issue of foreign origin of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

However, later in 1999, when the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls were held together, the Congress and NCP came together to form the Democratic Front government in Maharashtra that ruled the state for 15 years from 1999-2014. Similarly, when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre under the leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh from 2004-2014, NCP was an important ally and Pawar was the union agriculture minister.

While Sangama is no more, Anwar has gone back to Congress.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Pawar family suffered a jolt when his grandnephew Parth Pawat lost the polls from Maval. His daughter, Supriya Sule, however, managed to retain the family seat of Baramati.

The second rung leadership involving his nephew Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare, Jayant Patil, the current state president, former speaker Dilip Walse-Patil among others, are something that he has been devoting time to. His trusted lieutenant continues to be Praful Patel, the former civil aviation minister.

The entire state is now on a poll mode for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

"For Pawar, there are several challenges," veteran political analyst Prakash Akolkar said referring to some of the leaders including sitting MLAs being in touch with ruling BJP and the newly-floated front Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi floated by Prakash Ambedkar.

According to him, Pawar in his own strength contested four Assembly polls -1980, 1984, 1999 and 2014, but has never crossed 60 seats. In 2004, when it contested in alliance with Congress, it got 71 seats.

In the next state elections, Pawar is expected to launch Rohit Pawar, his other grandnephew.

The NCP's strength continues to be Western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

On the other hand, some senior Congress leaders continue to target Pawar.

