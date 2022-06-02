As Maharashtra sees spike in Covid-19 cases, CM says ‘next 15 days crucial’

Describing the next 15 days as “crucial”, as the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has suddenly spiked, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, asked government and civic administrations to boost testing facilities and keep jumbo field hospitals ready.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has requested that people wear masks and said that if the cases continue to increase, the government might have to decide whether to make masks compulsory again.

As Maharashtra reported back-to-back 1,000-plus cases every day —the highest since February, the chief minister chaired a meeting of the Covid-19 Task Force in Mumbai.

“As of now, testing facilities are low and the testing needs to be increased. Also, it needs to be seen if it is a new variant,” Thackeray said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that soon schools would reopen. “We have to look at the situation internationally and take decisions,” he said at the meeting, which was attended by Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastav, CM’s principal advisor Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas and Principal Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh; Task Force Chief Dr Sanjay Oak and other members joined via video conferencing.

“The cases are expected to go up…the next 15 days are crucial,” Thackeray said and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.