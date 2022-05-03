As Raj Thackeray’s deadline ends, govt shores up to maintain peace in state

The nation’s financial capital and the rest of Maharashtra are on pins and needles as the deadline given by Raj Thackeray in the loudspeaker row ends Tuesday night.

The Maharashtra Navinirman Sena (MNS) chief, in April, had issued an ultimatum to the Shiv Sena-led state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques in the state. Raj Thackeray had warned if his demands are not met, he would ensure that Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a louder volume outside the mosques while it broadcasted Azan.

Police and other security personnel have been deployed in massive numbers across the state to thwart any communal flare-up.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad Police has booked Thackeray for alleged violation of the conditions that allowed him to address Sunday’s rally. The City Chowk police station in Aurangabad has registered a case against Thackeray under sections 116, 117 and 153 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for violating the conditions set by the police for Sunday’s rally, and making inflammatory statements.

The 53-year-old is said to be at his Shivaji Park home, Shiv-Teerth, where police have enhanced security arrangements, and a huge cadre of MNS supporters have assembled. Preventive action has also been taken against 15,000 persons of interest, and the situation is being personally monitored by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Considering the volatility of the situation, state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil met with the police brass, including Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. “Maharashtra Police are capable of handling any law-and-order situation,” Seth assured and said that SRPF and Home Guard have been also deployed in the state, while appealing to the people to maintain peace.

The MNS chief, who has the support of the BJP, had set 4 May as the deadline to remove illegal loudspeakers from mosques and other places of worship and had asked his party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume if his dictate wasn’t followed.

Meanwhile, the ruling political coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi—under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray—said they will not be cowed by any kind of threats.

“The government works according to the law and Constitution, not on the basis of any ‘ultimatum’ served by some individual,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

Senior MNS leaders such as Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai and others have said that the party is within its legal rights and was prepared to face any action from the police. “Our deadline is clear, and we are committed to it,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

