As traffic jams choke Panaji, minister wants MLAs to reach Assembly complex early

Worried about long, snarling traffic jams in and around the capital city Panaji, Goa's Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Friday urged legislators to target arriving at the state Assembly complex at least one hour early during the forthcoming budget session, which is scheduled to begin on March 27.

“There are major problems on Atal Setu bridge and because of heavy vehicles heading towards Maharashtra major traffic jams are taking place. Hence, all MLAs and officers should come early one hour. It’s not a man-made disaster,” Sudin Dhavalikar said days ahead of the budget session.

Traffic jams and snarling queues, especially during peak commute hours have been the constant feature on roads leading into and out of Panaji, thanks to a series of infrastructure development works, including the repair of the Atal Setu, one of Goa's newest and longest bridges which was unveiled a few years back.

The incessant traffic jams have also attracted ire on social media, with some users even comparing the long vehicular queues to those in metros like Mumbai or Bengaluru.

The Opposition has however accused the BJP-led coalition government of trying to hurry through the infrastructure works before the commencement of the Goa leg of the G-20 summit, which has been scheduled in June this year.

Over the last few weeks, the lack of calibration of the newly installed AI-enabled traffic signals near the state capital also appeared to have added to the chaos on the key arterial roads.

"We will also solve the traffic jam issues at Porvorim (a Panaji suburb) by programming signals and giving extra minutes to serpentine queues,” Dhavalikar however added, insisting that AI-programmed signals would help address traffic woes and not add to them.

He however said that the spree of infrastructure-related works was being carried out to ensure their completion before the G-20 summit. “After these works are completed traffic will be smooth,” Dhavalikar said.