As turmoil brews in state, Maharashtra Governor Koshyari discharged

Amid the heightened political crisis in teh state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is back in action.

Last Wednesday, Koshyari (80) was admitted to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Charni Road after he tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, he was discharged after treatment and he is back in Raj Bhavan.

“Got discharged from the Hospital after 4 days. I am perfectly fine; however, I have been advised to rest for a couple of days. I would like to thank all my well-wishers,” the Governor said after he returned home.

“I particularly thank Dr Samrat Shah for proper diagnosis and treatment and Dr Shahank Joshi and Dr Samir Pagad for their consultation from time to time. I thank all the nurses, officers, staff and the entire family of the H N Reliance Hospital for looking after me so well," wrote the Governor in his thanks note.