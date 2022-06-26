Amid turmoil in Maharashtra, Guv Koshyari discharged

As turmoil brews in state, Maharashtra Governor Koshyari discharged

Last Wednesday, Koshyari (80) was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 26 2022, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 12:47 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and other ministers greet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the heightened political crisis in teh state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is back in action.

Last Wednesday, Koshyari (80) was admitted to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Charni Road after he tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, he was discharged after treatment and he is back in Raj Bhavan.

“Got discharged from the Hospital after 4 days. I am perfectly fine; however, I have been advised to rest for a couple of days. I would like to thank all my well-wishers,” the Governor said after he returned home.

“I particularly thank Dr Samrat Shah for proper diagnosis and treatment and Dr Shahank Joshi and Dr Samir Pagad for their consultation from time to time. I thank all the nurses, officers, staff and the entire family of the H N Reliance Hospital for looking after me so well," wrote the Governor in his thanks note.

 

Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde
Bhagat Singh Koshyari

