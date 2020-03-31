As West Bengal struggles to stay indoors, ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee shows the way

At a time when the state is trying to get used to the nationwide lockdown to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic, former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has become a topic of discussion in the political circle. The reason is that apart from four occasions, he has not stepped out of his small flat in Kolkata since mid-2017.

The CPI(M) stalwart has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for a long time. His self imposed isolation from public life and active politics started soon after 2011 when the 34-year-long Left Front regime was ousted from power by the Trinamool Congress.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

His health started to gradually deteriorate and with that, his frequent visit to the state party headquarters in the city came to an end. He relinquished all party posts in 2015. From 2016 till date, Bhattacharjee stepped out of his residence only on four occasions.

He addressed a joint rally along with Rahul Gandhi in the city during the Assembly elections in 2016. Next time he stepped outdoors nearly after two years in 2018 when he attended a party meeting in the city for half an hour.

His next public appearance was in 2018 when he briefly attended CPI(M)’s mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata. However, he was not able to step out of his car due to the dust at the venue and left after half an hour.

Bhattacharjee was hospitalised due to respiratory problems for a few days last year which was the last time he stepped out of his home. As the people of the state are struggling to stay indoors, many in the state CPI(M) are curious to know how the veteran politician has been able to keep himself isolated for such a long time.

Senior party leaders and CPI(M) Central Committee member said that it is with sheer will power that Bhattacharjee has not only been able to keep himself isolated but has also penned three books during this time.

A voracious reader, Bhattaharjee has not let self-isolation and ill health stop him from reading.