ASHA worker becomes 5th case of Omicron variant in Gujarat

A 43-year-old fully vaccinated Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) in Mehsana district of north Gujarat has tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19, the district authority reported on Thursday, taking the total case of the new strain of the virus to five in the state. Earlier, Jamnagar and Surat have reported three and one cases, respectively.

Confirming the report, Mehsana district collector Udit Agrawal told DH that the ASHA worker, with mild symptoms, was tested positive for Omicron strain. He said that although the woman has no travel history, she came in close contact with her relative, who recently came from Zimbabwe. The whole street, where she lives, has been declared a containment zone. "The ASHA worker, who is fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms," Agrawal added.

Also read: Covid-infected Bangladesh returnee tests negative for Omicron variant in West Bengal

Officials said that the ASHA worker and her mother-in-law were tested positive about six days ago. Their samples were sent to Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center for genome sequencing. The results arrived on Wednesday night, confirming the presence of new strain in the ASHA worker. She is under treatment at Vadnagar medical college and hospital.

Chief District Medical Officer Vishnu Patel said, "We are tracing the source of her infection. She didn't travel anywhere in the recent past but did come in close contact with her relative, who landed here from Zimbabwe about two to three weeks ago. We have conducted Covid-19 tests on him thrice, all of which were negative."

Patel added that 25 people are under constant watch while the genome sequencing report of her mother-in-law is awaited.

Health officials in Gandhinagar said that "the condition of all five infected persons were somewhat similar. They had mild symptoms such as coughs or colds."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: