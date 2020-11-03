Gehlot forms sub-committee for cooperative societies

Ashok Gehlot forms sub-committee to improve cooperative societies' functioning

This committee will study the problems of all the cooperative societies

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 03 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 19:38 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to improve the functioning of all cooperative societies in Rajasthan, according to a statement on Tuesday.

This committee will study the problems of all the cooperative societies, including the milk-producing societies, election process and how to improve coordination with the state and district-level cooperatives. It will determine the suggestions and guidelines, among others, for effective work, it said.

Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Lalchand Kataria, Cattle Affairs Minister Pramod Bhaya and Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana will be the members of the committee, according to the statement.

The cooperative societies in the state work mainly in the interest of the farmers, who are directly and indirectly linked to them. Gehlot has approved the constitution of this sub-committee with an aim to improve their functioning by resolving the related problems, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 