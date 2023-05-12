Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia': BJP's Rajasthan chief

Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia', says BJP's Rajasthan chief CP Joshi

Joshi said the chief minister should introspect because his party MLAs accuse him of being a 'fascist'

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 12 2023, 12:11 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 12:11 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for calling the BJP and the RSS "fascist", saying the Congress leader has an "RSS phobia" and that is why he makes such statements.

He said whenever there is any calamity, RSS workers are ready to help.

"The Congress has a phobia of the RSS, so its leaders keep making baseless allegations against the RSS," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Also read | 'Can never be loyal...': Gehlot takes veiled jibe at Pilot

"Sangh workers always play their role in society with devotion like a soldier without any discrimination while the Congress is nothing more than a scattered organisation dedicated to one family," he said.

Honouring terrorists and cursing patriots is the reason for the Congress' downfall, he said.

Joshi said the chief minister should introspect because his party MLAs accuse him of being a "fascist".

"He calls himself Gandhi of Mewar but his entire five years were spent in the fight for the chair. He is afraid of his defeat in the 2023 elections, therefore Gehlot is saying anything to get noticed by Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
RSS
BJP
Congress 
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

 