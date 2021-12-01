Ashok Gehlot hints at another Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan

Rajasthan may see another Cabinet reshuffle in the coming months. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has indicated this possibility in a meeting of the party at its headquarters, said Congress sources.

The meeting was held on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that many MLAs, who have stood by the Congress during tough times, could not be accommodated in the recent cabinet expansion and reshuffle carried out in November. "However, we will ensure that work should not face any hindrance in their constituencies. They will be accommodated in the cabinet during another reshuffle if party high command allows," said Chief Minister in the meeting, which was confirmed by party sources.

The CM was addressing party workers during a meeting to discuss the protest to be staged in Delhi against rising inflation on December 12.

On this occasion, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken were also present.

It needs to be mentioned here that five out of the six BSP MLAs, who had joined Congress, and 13 independents, who supported the Congress during the rebellion could not be accommodated in the cabinet reshuffle.

Rajendra Guda, one of the six former BSP MLAs had already expressed his displeasure on five of his team members being left unattended. Similarly, Ramkesh Meena, another independent also went vocal over the same issue. He has been appointed as advisor to the Chief Minister. But, the advisor posts would not hold cabinet rank, Gehlot clarified recently.

