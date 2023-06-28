Assault on BMC engineer in Mumbai: Four Sena (UBT) workers arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested four workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in connection with an assault on a civic engineer. Accused Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody, said an official of Vakola police station.
Former state cabinet minister Anil Parab has been named as an accused in the FIR but he was not arrested. Parab and other Sena workers had taken out a march to H/ East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon to protest demolition of a `shakha' (local branch) of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in suburban Bandra area.
Also Read | BMC razes Uddhav Thackeray's Sena branch in Bandra, calls it 'illegal'
During the protest, the accused allegedly assaulted BMC engineer Ajay Patil (42). A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi
Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines
Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes
Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'
Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli
100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders
Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat
India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come
ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15