Assault on BMC engineer in Mumbai: Four Sena (UBT) workers arrested

Assault on BMC engineer: 4 Sena (UBT) workers arrested

Former state cabinet minister Anil Parab has been named as an accused in the FIR but he was not arrested.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 28 2023, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 01:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Tuesday arrested four workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in connection with an assault on a civic engineer. Accused Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody, said an official of Vakola police station.

Former state cabinet minister Anil Parab has been named as an accused in the FIR but he was not arrested. Parab and other Sena workers had taken out a march to H/ East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon to protest demolition of a `shakha' (local branch) of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in suburban Bandra area.

Also Read | BMC razes Uddhav Thackeray's Sena branch in Bandra, calls it 'illegal'

During the protest, the accused allegedly assaulted BMC engineer Ajay Patil (42). A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation).

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Maharashtra
Mumbai
BMC
India News

