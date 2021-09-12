Shiv Sena to contest 100 seats in UP, 20 in Goa

Assembly elections 2022: Shiv Sena to contest 100 seats in UP, 20 in Goa

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 403 seats while Goa Legislative Assembly comprises 40 seats

Mritunjay Bose
Mritunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 12 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 15:07 ist
Credit: File Photo PTI

The Shiv Sena announced that it is planning to contest 100-odd seats in Uttar Pradesh and 20 in Goa during the forthcoming polls to State Assemblies in 2022.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party would contest around 100 and 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, respectively.

Sanjay, however, refused to comment on the chain of political developments in the neighbouring state of Gujarat. “That is the BJP’s internal matter,” Raut told reporters on Sunday.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are set to go to polls in 2022. 

 

 

Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Sanjay Raut
Uttar Pradesh
Goa
Assembly elections
Maharashtra

