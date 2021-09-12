Assembly elections 2022: Shiv Sena to contest 100 seats in UP, 20 in Goa

The Shiv Sena announced that it is planning to contest 100-odd seats in Uttar Pradesh and 20 in Goa during the forthcoming polls to State Assemblies in 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 403 seats while Goa Legislative Assembly comprises 40 seats.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party would contest around 100 and 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, respectively.

Sanjay, however, refused to comment on the chain of political developments in the neighbouring state of Gujarat. “That is the BJP’s internal matter,” Raut told reporters on Sunday.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are set to go to polls in 2022.