Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients can now home quarantine themselves: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Amid severe flak received by the Health Ministry over mismanagement and poor infrastructure at the state’s Covid care centres which house asymptomatic patients, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that asymptomatic patients would be allowed to home quarantine themselves henceforth.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat following a meeting of the Goa cabinet, Sawant also said that those asymptomatic patients who could fully isolate themselves at home would be allowed to stay in home quarantine, after due permissions from the local Deputy Collector.

"Several states in the country are home quarantining asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. We have also decided to do the same. Any person willing to be home quarantined, should seek permission from the local Deputy Collector's office," the Chief Minister told reporters at a media briefing. The move is expected to take the load off the already taxed health infrastructure in the state which has been put in place to combat the pandemic spread.

Currently, asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are admitted to the numerous Covid Care centres set up by the Goa Health Ministry, while symptomatic patients who need better quality of care are hospitalised to Goa’s only designated Covid-19 hospital.

The Chief Minister also said that his government had refrained from allowing home quarantine for asymptomatic patients, because of the criticism the move was like to attract.

"People would have been ready to criticise the decision, saying now positive patients are now being asked to stay home (and not admitted to government facilities)," the Chief Minister said.

The Sawant-led administration has been under fire, after videos of chaotic scenes at the Covid care centres went viral. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had complained to Governor Satya Pal Malik about the “pathetic conditions” at the Covid care centres, urging the latter’s intervention.

The coastal state has witnessed a sustained spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks, with the number of active cases crossing 1500.