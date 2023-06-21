Dozen hurt as lift snaps and falls at Mumbai high-rise

At least 12 injured as lift snaps and falls from fourth-floor at Mumbai high-rise

The accident took place in the C-wing of the Trade World building at Kamala Mills Compound, which houses several corporate offices.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 21 2023, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 17:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least a dozen persons were injured after a lift snapped and fell from the fourth floor of a 16-storey building in a commercial complex in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Tuesday. 

According to the Disaster Management Department of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident took place in the C-wing of the Trade World building at Kamala Mills Compound, which houses several corporate offices, around 10.45 am. 

"At least 12-14 people suffered injuries due to the lift collapse. All injured people were rescued by security personnel out of which eight injured were sent to Global Hospital, one to KEM hospital and four others who sustained minor bruises declined hospitalisation,” a BMC official said.

The injured who were rushed to the Global Hospital are Priyanka Chavan (26), Pratik Shinde (26), Amiat Shinde (25), Mohammed Rashid (21), Priyanka Patil (28), Sudhir Sahare (29), Mayur Gore (28) and Trupti Kubal (46).

Another injured person Kiran Vishvnath Chaukekar (48) was rushed to the KEM Hospital. 

The condition of all of them are stable, the official said.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
BMC
India News

