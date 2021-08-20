At least 12 labourers dead as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

At least 12 persons were killed and few others injured after a truck overturned in the Buldhana district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Friday.
The accident took place near the Dusarvid village at Tadegaon Phata on the Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road.
The labourers were headed for the under-construction Samruddhi Corridor project.
A total of 15 labourers were on board the vehicle.
According to reports, the vehicle was overspeeding and overturned in a rough patch of the road.
While some of the injured were taken to a state-run hospital in the neighbouring Jalna district, others were admitted to Sindhkhedraja hospital, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chavria told PTI. According to him, most of these labourers were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world
Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?
Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?
Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan
This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show
Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon
New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills
DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!