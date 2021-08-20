12 labourers dead as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra

At least 12 labourers dead as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

A total of 16 labourers were travelling in the vehicle that was also transporting steel for the highway project

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 16:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 12 persons were killed and few others injured after a truck overturned in the Buldhana district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Friday.

The accident took place near the Dusarvid village at Tadegaon Phata on the Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road.

The labourers were headed for the under-construction Samruddhi Corridor project. 

A total of 15 labourers were on board the vehicle.

According to reports, the vehicle was overspeeding and overturned in a rough patch of the road. 

While some of the injured were taken to a state-run hospital in the neighbouring Jalna district, others were admitted to Sindhkhedraja hospital, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chavria told PTI. According to him, most of these labourers were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

 