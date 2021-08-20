At least 12 labourers dead as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

At least 12 persons were killed and few others injured after a truck overturned in the Buldhana district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Friday.

The accident took place near the Dusarvid village at Tadegaon Phata on the Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road.

The labourers were headed for the under-construction Samruddhi Corridor project.

A total of 15 labourers were on board the vehicle.

According to reports, the vehicle was overspeeding and overturned in a rough patch of the road.

While some of the injured were taken to a state-run hospital in the neighbouring Jalna district, others were admitted to Sindhkhedraja hospital, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chavria told PTI. According to him, most of these labourers were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.