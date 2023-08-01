At least 14 crushed to death in Thane crane collapse

At least 14 were killed while some others were injured when a girder-launching crane collapsed in the Shahapur town of Thane district near Mumbai late on Monday night.

Shahapur is around 80 kms away from downtown Mumbai.

The machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The 701-km-long Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, which is formally known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is in the final stages of construction.

Teams from NDRF and Thane Municipal Corporation have been rushed to the site

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

The Phase-I of the project from Nagpur to Shirdi was inaugurated on 11 December, 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Nagpur-Shirdi stretch is around 520 kms.

On 26 May, 2023, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Phase-II of the expressway from Shirdi to Igatpuri in Nashik district, a distance of around 80 kms.

With 600 kms complete, the focus is now the connection between Igatpuri and Mumbai - a distance of 101 kms.

In another few months, Phase-III is expected to be ready.

The 701 Km expressway - being built at an cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.