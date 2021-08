At least 14 people were injured in a cylinder blast at Dharavi in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai police, civic and fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot.

The blast took place at 12:28 pm on a tenement off the Mubarak Hotel at Shahu Nagar in Dharavi.

The injured have been shifted to the Sion Hospital, while two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

More to follow...