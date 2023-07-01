At least 25 passengers charred to death after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

At least 25 persons were killed after a bus caught fire past midnight near Sindkhedraja in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Top district and administration officials have rushed to the spot.

The accident took place on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the super communication highway between Nagpur to Mumbai. The bus was on its way from the Vidarbha region to Pune.

The bus belonged to a private travel agency Vidarbha Travels.

According to reports, the speeding bus hit a divider, then a pole and was out of control for some distance before it caught fire.

Some injured passengers have been shifted to local hospitals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, have reviewed the situation.

Shinde has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the passengers.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, police are trying to locate the staff and owners of Vidarbha Travels, who owned the bus that caught fire.

The patients have been shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital.

The Maharashtra government has announced a thorough probe into the incident. Shinde and Fadnavis are expected to leave for Buldhana, but final confirmation is awaited.

Vidharba Travels director Virendra Darne said that the information that he has received is that a tyre bursting led to the incident.

"The driver was experienced...the bus is new...all papers are okay," he said. He added that the travel agency is getting in touch with the families of passengers.

"It is a sad and unfortunate incident," Shinde said.

According to the latest information, 25 persons were killed and 8 were injured. "All help is being extended to the victims and families," he said.